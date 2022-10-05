From: Linda Johnson
It is imperative to elect government officials with morals and standards of the highest level. Honesty, integrity, knowledge of issues, and a passion for working for their constituents — these are all characteristics of a good government official. Marcia Ward exemplifies these characteristics and more. Marcia has many years of experience as a Winona County commissioner and the ability to listen to all sides of a situation. She is an involved community member and true leader who fights for you, the people she serves and cares about.
I have no doubt Marcia Ward will continue to fight and put the best interests of Winona County residents first.
Put your trust in Marcia Ward and re-elect her as Winona County District 5 commissioner. A commissioner who cares!
