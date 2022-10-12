From: Mike Kennedy
Winona
At the August 23, 2022, County Board meeting, Health and Human Services Director Karen Sanness, detailed a well-researched agreement with the company EVOLVE, for the completion of state-mandated social/medical histories for children in foster care. Ms. Sanness had calculated repurposed funds and labor for her department by using EVOLVE to do the tedious work instead of her staff. EVOLVE, located in Stillwater, Minn., currently does this service for Dakota and Ramsey counties and is the sole authorized company in the state. The agreement was signed by Assistant County Attorney Paul Ellison on August 3 and was ready for board approval.
Upon discussion of the motion, Commissioner Ward acknowledged the importance of the work, but said “it was brought to my attention” by a “constituent” that EVOLVE has a “hidden agenda” on the front page of their company website, www.evolveservices.org. Commissioner Jacob agreed that this was a “blatant political agenda,” and he and Ward wanted to find a more “neutral” company. After more than 20 minutes of awkward discussion, and a defeated motion to permanently table it, Director Sanness was told to come back with “more information” about a politically neutral company instead of EVOLVE.
I found, and you can too, an obvious “Standards Statement” on, yes, the homepage of the company’s website. It reads: “EVOLVE is committed to serving as an antiracist and anti-oppressive organization.” Considering the importance of dealing with foster care children to enhance and advance their quality of life, I find the statement reassuring. To think otherwise in an elected leadership position, believing in conspiracy-oriented “hidden agendas” and not supporting the work product of very qualified Winona County employees is anti-productive and a foolish waste of time. Commissioners Ward and Jacob have shown a habit of having a “blatant political agenda” often in the past and would love to have the public elect Mr. Fritz to complete the clown show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.