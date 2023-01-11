From: Jerry Papenfuss
Winona
Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and other Minnesota congressional Democrats are bragging about the 100-plus projects the state of Minnesota will receive as Minnesota’s share of the $1.7 trillion federal spending bill. What nobody is talking about is that this massive spending bill was made possible because we mortgaged our grandchildren’s future. Nobody is talking about the 4,000-page bill and all of the unnecessary and wasteful spending that is in the bill. And at the same time, the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates to cut inflation. The $1.7 trillion federal spending bill will fuel more inflation. Does this $1.7 trillion spending bill make any sense?
