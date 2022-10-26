From: Sunshine Melone
Saint Charles
Nestled in peaceful valleys, the residents of Winona County enjoy lush forests, safe, tight-knit communities, and idyllic rivers and streams, which are the gemstone of southeastern Minnesota. Children and adults alike play, swim, and fish in these waters. Our livestock drink this water, and so do we.
Unbeknownst to many, a public health crisis that has been brewing for decades is finally coming to an unavoidable head. Animal feces, herbicides, pesticides, and other dangerous chemicals are being introduced into our water supply from several sources, major contenders of which are mismanaged and noncompliant agricultural applications. Private and municipal wells in the county are seeing higher and higher concentrations of harmful chemicals in drinking water. The same deadly pollution in our surface water has become shockingly apparent, as evident by the almost annual fish kills. If this continues any longer, the average citizen of Winona County will soon be unable to use their well or tap to get safe, clean drinking water. New, deeper wells and water treatment facilities come at an incredibly high cost, with the average person paying an unfair share for damages they didn’t cause. The cost is greater than money, with some citizens paying with their health or even their lives.
Why should the people of this community have to give up their human right to health and safety for the carelessness of polluters? Why should we all have to pay for the solution when we are not the cause of the problem? Public officials from all sides of the political spectrum can no longer afford to ignore this issue. It is time to stop irreversible water pollution at its source, and get our farms and businesses into compliance with environmental standards. It is time to keep our families safe; the people of Winona County deserve clean water.
