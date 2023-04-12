From: DeAnne Holm
St. Charles
I attended the “Driver’s Licenses for All is the Law in MN" presentation on Sunday, March 19, in St. Charles. The bilingual presentation was well-attended, and our community was able to hear what is and isn't contained in the HF4 bill.
Unlike the misinformation that appeared in the March 15, 2023, opinion column, the presenters made it clear that Minnesota licenses cannot be used by non-citizens to register and vote in Minnesota elections. I can’t imagine a group less willing to risk a federal charge, and deportation, by voting illegally. Instead, the people in attendance were excited to have the legal ability to drive their children to school, to go to medical appointments, and to attend church services.
This law is a win-win for our state and is widely supported by farm, business, and church organizations. We all benefit when drivers know and comply with the rules of the road, have passed a driver’s test, and are required to carry insurance.
Although it's obvious the author’s congratulations were meant to be sarcastic, I’ll accept with good cheer his list of the accomplishments delivered for Minnesota residents by the 2023 Minnesota State Legislature.
