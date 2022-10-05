From: Ed Hahn
Winona
On August 16, the United States Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act after many months of negotiations. Among the many elements included in the act was the most substantial and single largest federal investment to address climate change to date — $369 billion. As important and substantial as this is, we must not let up the effort to transform ourselves into a greener and most sustainable society.
In a September 16 interview on National Public Radio’s “All Things Considered,” United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres described current international efforts with regard to climate change as being “paralyzed.” Many factors are contributing to this — the war in Ukraine and the resulting global energy crisis, pandemic disruptions, and the economic fallout from the pandemic. Gasoline and natural gas are expensive, contributing to inflation and causing headaches and hardship for millions of Americans and people around the world. Many are quick to argue that trying to transition away from fossil fuels now just isn’t possible, but I maintain that we have no choice but to press on.
The impacts of climate change are undeniable and more apparent than at any other time in our history. Pakistan was recently ravaged as torrential rains turned that mountainous nation into an inland sea. Severe drought in South America is impacting food production and agricultural markets. For those who say, “Who cares? Those places are far away,” let us turn our focus to right here in the United States.
During this summer, eastern Kentucky was devastated by flash floods and torrential downpours. In Jackson, Miss., the municipal water system was offline for weeks following similar rain events, events which are becoming commonplace. The western U.S. is literally drying up! Moderate weather is disappearing, and that is precisely due to a warming planet.
So what?
If we think prices are bad now, I hate to see the economic hardships to come in the wake of scarce potable water, mass crop failure, destroyed infrastructure, and mass migrations from the coasts. If we think we cannot afford to plan for the future now, rest assured that we also cannot afford the future that awaits us if we do not.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.