From: Amanda Jonsgaard
Goodview
While the adults in the room are trying to agree on what equity means, children are suffering. They are suffering bullying, racial slurs, gaslighting, discrimination, and suspensions. Winona Area Public Schools has been dragging its feet, unable to create any reasonable means of tracking, reporting, and addressing the numerous incidents of racial abuse students are facing daily. Community members have attempted to bring their concerns to the district, only to get the runaround. The school board tells us to bring our concerns to the Board Diversity Equity and Incusion (DEI) Committee. The Board DEI Committee does not address any of our concerns and cannot be bothered to meet with a quorum most of the time. It’s been over a year since the Board DEI Committee was formed, and they haven’t managed to get a policy approved. It seems there is a policy draft pending approval, but it’s clear there is no structure in place to back it up.
Please join me in contacting the school board with the following requests:
1. Partner with an external racial equity-focused organization to create a meaningful and relevant districtwide Equity Plan.
2. Hire a director of equity (one with deep understanding and knowledge in the area of racial equity).
3. Include funding for items #1 and #2 in this year's budget (currently being discussed, to be finalized in June).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.