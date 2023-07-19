From: Doug Miron
Winona
I am an 82-year-old white man who has held many jobs in my life, from farm laborer to electrical engineering researcher. All of my grandparents came to this country in the early years of the 20th century. I sometimes call myself a Northern European mongrel and an educated grunt. I have been hearing a lot lately on public radio about migrant children being used as cheap labor in dangerous jobs for long hours. This is a dereliction of duty on the part of our federal government, and another example of gross underfunding by our Congress. Even before the current border "crisis,” it was known that it could take years to get a hearing in front of an immigration judge. Whatever happened to "justice delayed is justice denied?” We not only have a labor shortage in this country; we have a shortage of taxpayers to support the Social Security and Medicare system. If it were up to me, I would let anyone in who wants to come here, give them a physical and all the shots they need, a short course in American labor law, and a permanent resident card.
Unlike most of my peers, I have been interested in national affairs, foreign affairs, and history since my childhood years. I see a lot of historical amnesia in our public affairs, even with respect to recent events. For example, how could the current bank regulators not remember what happened when they failed to put the brakes on the housing bubble that led to the 2008 housing and banking crash, or what happened with the savings and loan crisis a couple of decades ago? How is it that our politicians don't seem to know any labor history, so they weaken the bargaining power of unions to the point that businesses are not only successful in preventing union formation, they also get away with contracting out jobs to companies whose only reason for existence is to supply cheap labor for mostly menial jobs. I hear lately that the IRS is being funded at a level where they might actually crack down on the rich cheaters. I agree with the Republicans that unsupervised government is rife with fraud and abuse, but the solution isn't to cut funding; it's to have better supervision that isn't captured by business.
The most important job of the federal government is to protect the people from powerful interests. This requires a government as powerful as they are, not a collection of underfunded, overburdened regulators.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.