When the city of Lewiston announced a plan to pursue a Nature Energy manure digester in Lewiston, did they consider how the natural gas produced from this project would tie into the natural gas pipelines that crisscross the country? Methane, the main component of natural gas, is a greenhouse gas with 80 times the warming power of carbon dioxide for its first 20 years in our atmosphere. In addition, fracking and drilling to produce natural gas and oil introduce toxic chemicals into groundwater that are dangerous to local communities and private wells near drill sites where this practice is employed.
There are thousands of uncapped oil and gas wells across the country that leak methane into the air with no substantial plans to cap them. These issues should be considered when touting the advantages of natural gas as a "clean" energy source.
We could put a sizable dent in greenhouse gas emissions by addressing these problems. We ignore this at our peril. We should think long and hard when new energy projects are considered. What is promoted as green energy is not always green, even when backed by the U.S. government. Our health and planet depend on rational actions.
