I am in my 14th year working as a reading teacher at an open-enrollment community college. Based on placement test scores and at least one other measure, such as ACT score, 70-100 people are placed in my developmental reading classes each fall. Without targeted remediation, these people will not be able to learn from materials written at college level. Think about syllabi, textbooks, lectures, and handouts. My students who test into reading classes disproportionately belong to groups marginalized by society, and their first financial aid dollars are spent on remedial coursework largely due to underperforming school systems. What is going on in the classrooms where they have been learning has not worked; our school systems have failed these people.
In the Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS), according to U.S. News.com (bit.ly/3GiW7Bt), 56% of elementary students tested below the proficient level for reading, and 40% tested below proficiency for math. Sixty-one percent of middle school students tested below the proficient level for reading, and 64% tested below proficiency for math. Fifty-five percent of high school students tested at a below-proficient level for reading, and 68% tested below proficiency for math.
The upcoming WAPS school referendum allocates 100% of funds to old buildings without allocating one cent toward what happens inside the classroom. What impact might well-spent dollars have on literacy and the lives of our kids? Let's be helicopter parents for our kids and insist on support for educational initiatives. Literacy is a civil right.
