From: Deanne Sczepanski
Whitehall
I want to thank the people who stood up for life and prayed for the unborn in front of Saints Peter and Paul Church in Independence on January 21.
The Catholic Church is pro-life. Catholics read, study, and learn the entire Bible, including Wisdom, Ecclesiastes, Baruch, Judith, Sirach, and First and Second Maccabees.
How can people who support abortion read the Bible when it says: “You knit me in my mother’s womb. I praise you, so wonderfully you made me; wonderful are your works!” (Psalm 139:13-14)? Or “Children, too, are a gift from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward” (Psalm 127:3)?
When Elizabeth heard Mary’s greeting, the infant leaped in her womb, and Elizabeth, filled with the Holy Spirit, cried out in a loud voice and said, “Most blessed are you among women and blessed is the fruit of your womb.” John, as a fetus, leaped for joy in recognizing Jesus, also a fetus, as his Lord and Savior!
Reading the Bible is not like going to a cafeteria, where you can pick and choose.
January 21 was my 81st birthday. How special it was to stand for life on the very day my mother gave birth to me!
