From: Hubert Van Tol
Winona
For the past few weeks, the Winona Post has run a Republican Party-sponsored ad accusing State Representative Gene Pelowski of “swindling” voters because of his voting record on the distribution of the $17 billion Minnesota state budget surplus. I’ve taken the time to read the fact sheet of how that money was divvied up by our legislature and governor, and it seems like a very reasonable distribution of the funds. Nothing about this perfectly normal legislative budget process can be fairly characterized as a swindle.
I would suggest that the Winona Republican Party review the record of their former President and current leading presidential candidate before they continue using the word in such a misleading way. There are many news stories documenting that former President Trump refused to pay contractors who worked for his business. In the case of his Taj Mahal casino, one news story documented that the Trump organization delayed and delayed paying contractors and still owed 253 contractors $70 million when Trump’s business declared bankruptcy and ended up paying pennies on the dollar on their contractual obligations. That’s what a swindler does.
Many cities have billed the Trump campaign for the extra costs associated with his campaign visits only to be stiffed. That’s swindler behavior. As his disregard for the rule of law magnifies his legal problems, Mr. Trump is reportedly having trouble keeping an experienced legal team because of his failure to pay previous attorneys. That’s what happens to swindlers.
I’m a newcomer to Winona and have no particular reason to like or dislike Representative Pelowski, but what I do very much dislike are the Trumpian tactics that so many in the Republican Party are employing, accusing their opponents of crimes with no hard evidence to back up those claims, crimes which in many cases they choose to ignore when committed by Republicans. Witness the brouhaha about Hunter Biden’s alleged influence peddling versus their silence about Jared Kushner’s oh-so-convenient $2 billion deal with Saudi Arabia that his father-in-law cozied up to. If polls are to be believed, a great many Republican voters are Trump backers — in other words, swindler sympathizers. So this attempt to tar an opponent as a swindler is highly ironic and, I hope, counterproductive.
