From: Rachelle H. Schultz, president/CEO, Winona Health
What people in our community want and value in a health care experience is important to us. One of the ways we learn about what people want is to ask them.
We’ve always invited patient and resident feedback, and now, we’ve added a new way for you to make your voice heard, share ideas, and weigh in on what can be improved and how. It’s ourPatient Experience Advisory Committee, and we invite you to apply to be a part of it.
Why do we ask you to apply? Our goal for the Patient Experience Advisory Committee is to ensure that a broad spectrum of patient and community voices are represented. We want the committee to be large enough to represent our community and small enough for optimal collaboration and discussion.
Our Patient Experience Advisory Committee includes patients, family members, and community members who are interested in sharing their thoughts and opinions about their health care experiences. We appreciate their unique perspective about their experience and the changes we could make to not only improve their experience, but also their overall health as well.
As forward-thinking innovators and fiscally responsible stewards of our community-owned health care system, we also want to ensure we’re setting priorities that align with our community’s needs. From a big-picture perspective, this committee will help us further our vision of creating the most inclusive, compassionate, and self-generating community health movement in the nation.
There are options for involvement on the committee, including one-hour, in-person meetings, participating online, or sharing feedback in real-time. More information about these options and an application that can be printed and sent or completed online is available at winonahealth.org/experience.
If you would rather request an application or a link to the application, please send a message via email to patientexperience@winonahealth.org, or call 507-474-3325.
