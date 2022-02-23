From: Steve Schild, Winona Area
Public Schools Board member
I agree with the part of Sen. Jeremy Miller’s Feb. 9 statement that says literacy must be a top priority for public education, and I will encourage and support any evidence-based legislative initiatives to help kids become better readers and writers.
But I must register my concern about Sen. Miller’s statement that, “It’s important to remove politics from the classroom.” My question is, what evidence can Sen. Miller produce to prove that politics is “in the classroom” in any inappropriate way? Without an answer to that question, citizens might conclude that something shady is going on in schools, and that’s a bad message because it’s simply not true.
Sadly, Sen. Miller’s remark reminds me of his fellow Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s false claim, straight from the divisive Republican playbook, that Critical Race Theory is being taught in “many” Minnesota public schools. After reading Rep. Hagedorn’s false claim in a message to constituents last summer, I wrote a letter asking him to define Critical Race Theory and to identify the Minnesota schools where it’s allegedly being taught. Rep. Hagedorn hasn’t answered either question, and I believe that’s because answering would make clear that his claim was, and continues to be, false.
I certainly hope that Sen. Miller’s remark about politics in the classroom isn’t just a different version of Rep. Hagedorn’s false claim. If we’re serious about making education better for kids, families and the broader community, we need to use facts, not inflammatory innuendo. Let’s keep the focus on a sincere, shared commitment to making education work better for all of us.
PS: The opinion expressed here is mine; I do not claim to speak for the entire board.
