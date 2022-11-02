From: Thomas Heilman
Winona
For this one voter, here’s what the Democratic Party has shown me:
It’s better to buy energy from foreign nations than be energy independent.
If rioters want to trash and burn a city, we should let them.
The U.S. needs 87,000 IRS agents more than we need 87,000 border agents or police officers.
There is no border crisis despite what the people who live there say.
Asking someone to produce identification is voter suppression. With this stance, it tells me they feel certain people are too stupid or lazy to find the nearest DMV office and get a free ID.
Forgiving current college loan debt is not a slam to those who worked two or three jobs to pay off their loans previously.
Parents have no business telling school boards how they want their children educated.
Spending more money is the best way to get rid of inflation.
A life form in the womb is not a human being.
And my biggest observation is that no one in the Democratic Party has the spine to tell the emperor he has no clothes.
