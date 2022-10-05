From: Michael Koch
Winona
Let's talk about a big word in our country today: “offended.” It seems people think that being offended by everything gives them superpowers or special rights or something. So in that vein of thought, here is a list of things that actually do offend me:
- The murder of innocent babies because their birth would be inconvenient to someone.
- The media only giving news that fits a narrative or political agenda.
- People judging others based solely on the skin tone they happened to be born with. (After all it’s not like we got to choose that).
- Murderers being released before trial because of activist judges.
- The insistence that we have to respect other cultures but it's fine to trash good, patriotic Americans.
- The disrespect toward and destruction of our culture and history.
- Overpaid athletes crying about the conditions they live in (pompous bluster of the privileged).
- Intolerance shown by "liberals" is always ignored/dismissed as OK.
- The very idea that being "offended" gives you power.
- Censorship: any limitation of our constitutionally protected right to free speech.
- Cancel culture.
- Any disrespect of our armed forces members, our flag, or our country.
- Tax money funding the abortion factory called Planned Parenthood.
- The rising costs of everything.
All that being said, I still have love for my neighbors and respect for those different from me. The world would be better if we all did.
Instead of getting offended, triggered, or whatever else you call it, why not try civil discourse?
