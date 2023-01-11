From: Linda Johnson
La Crescent
“In a time of turbulence and change, it is more true than ever that knowledge is power.” These words once spoken by John F. Kennedy sparked questions in my mind. Is knowledge power? When there is turbulence and change, is knowledge more important than ever? Reflecting on these words, I decided to expand my knowledge of the last election. During elections, you hear a lot about PAC money. I wondered what exactly is PAC money? I decided to do some investigating.
According to an article I found written on June 25, 2020, by Kathy Gill, titled, “Political Action Committee Examples,” a PAC (political action committee) is a tax-exempt organization (hmm, I found this interesting) “that collects voluntary contributions and distributes these funds to campaigns to elect or defeat candidates running for office.” This article also stated, “The majority of PACs represent private businesses, labor unions, or particular ideological or political viewpoints.”
A PAC “can be run by candidates themselves, political parties, or special interest groups,” Gill writes. The first PAC was created in 1943 as a way to allow labor unions to contribute money to politicians. According to the Federal Election Commission, in 2020, there were more than 6,000 registered PACs.
Now that I have some knowledge of what a PAC or political action committee is, I thought let’s dig a little deeper. Maybe we could find out if there were any contributions to local candidates in Winona County in our last election from any PACs. Stay tuned to find out more.
