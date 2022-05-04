From: Kent Mason
Winona
First the city sells the Madison school property, then turns around and buys a quarter of the block back for initially the same price that they sold it for. Therefore the buyer technically got the land for almost free. (Where’s the new playground?)
Then they tried to shove a three-lane Broadway project down our throats for bike safety, when the city already paid for a bike path down Seventh Street (an even safer route). Then we don’t even get a vote on the Mankato Avenue project. (I would have loved to see the outcome of that!)
They let the Central school block go as well, and the owners gave the city another opportunity to buy that back, which the city failed to do. Wouldn’t that have been a perfect spot for a senior citizen center? It’s centrally located with a big parking lot.
The city had land purchased next to the fire department for an expansion and now they want to build housing on it. Isn’t a fire department more important than housing? And now they want to mess up the East End Rec Center with a combined police/fire station/rec. center and raise our taxes to do so.
What’s wrong with expanding on the property that the fire department sits on now and what’s wrong with expanding on the property that the police station currently owns? And please leave the East End Rec. Center alone. It was built for family enjoyment and for a safe, monitored place for our children to have fun.
