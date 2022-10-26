From: Bernard McNab
Saint Charles
I am pro-life. What does it mean to be pro-life? In my opinion, pro-life is being opposed to abortion, euthanasia, and the death penalty. It is advocating for the homeless, hungry, and those in poverty and assisting those escaping abusive governments, terror, violence, or war. It also includes assisting those recovering from disasters such as floods, hurricanes, earthquakes, or any tragedy of nature. It includes the moral life that a candidate lives or has lived. The list goes on.
Before voting, I believe we must consider every candidate's stand on all pro-life issues, not just one or two.
