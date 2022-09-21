By Drew Althoff, Miller Mentoring program manager
In 2012, then program director of Miller Mentoring, Cindy Amberg, and Winona State education professor, Bruce Ramsdell, created a unique partnership that would blossom over time. It was a natural fit. Bruce taught an education orientation seminar EDFD 100 (and still does to this day), which is a starting point for teaching candidates at Winona State. Cindy managed Miller Mentoring, a program that has thrived for over two decades with the help of volunteer mentors to serve WAPS students grade 5-12. Every semester since then, field experience opportunities have been provided to Bruce’s students and many of them join Miller Mentoring to meet class service requirements. What started long ago, continues to this day. It’s a partnership that’s been developed with mutual benefit for all involved. It’s also a wonderful story of what happens when we work together to positively impact the community around us.
We have many stories of WSU students joining us through the EDFD 100 who continue with mentoring beyond their needed service requirements. There’s something to be said for the power of mentoring. When you experience it first-hand, you see why it brings people back year after year.
Jonathon Hynes was one of those EDFD 100 students. His story defines what it means to go above and beyond. As he recalls, “My connection to mentoring is one that started with Winona State and Bruce Ramsdell. He’s a big supporter of Miller Mentoring. I trusted his judgment, got started, and didn’t look back. I mentored three students in my time and I learned quickly about the impact it has on our youth. Mentoring is about the bigger picture which involves much more than we can see or do on the surface. It really has a ripple effect that positively shapes students' lives.”
The ripple effect metaphor is fitting. It’s not something you see every day. It’s the moment you see accomplishments like graduating high school and moving on with confidence that it becomes clear. We all need support along the way and Jonathon knew he was making a difference. His motivation was simply to show up and care.
When asked of his experience with Miller Mentoring, he explains it well: “To me, it means to give back and help meet the needs of young people; to support them in a way that they may not get from someone else. I really think mentoring is for everyone and it needs to be viewed as more than just a one-dimensional support system. It’s about social and emotional learning as much as it is about academics. People need to know that Miller Mentoring is more than your typical after-school program. It really is a life-changing experience for students and mentors.”
After four years of mentoring, Jonathon moved on from Winona to pursue his career. Yet his connection to the program lives on. And like he said, Bruce Ramsdell and Winona State are a big reason why. We are so fortunate at Miller Mentoring to have connections with WSU and look forward to growing more partnerships with campus communities here in Winona. Because of these connections, we’re able to work with folks like Jonathon. It’s also because of mentors like him who are the reason the program continues to grow and serve more students at Winona Senior High and Winona Middle School. We are so grateful for Bruce, Jonathon, and the many EDFD 100 students who have supported our program and its mission. The future is bright and we look forward to creating more connections throughout the Winona community.
Looking to make a positive difference in the lives of youth? Join us on our journey and we can reach more students than ever before. We can assure you that you won’t regret it.
Miller Mentoring offers in-depth training and ongoing support for mentors and welcomes volunteers from all walks of life and abilities (18-plus). We proudly serve Winona Area Public Schools grades 5-12. For more information, contact Drew Althoff at 507-494-1447 or andrew.althoff@winona.k12.mn.us. Reach out anytime. We always enjoy hearing from folks in our community.
