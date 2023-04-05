From: Maurella Cunningham
Winona
I have always supported public education and I am a product of K-12 public schools. However, I am finding it hard to support the WAPS Referendum. My reasons:
I have not seen/heard a strong argument for a correlation between student/educator/community well-being and success and "creating modern learning spaces," as referenced by Nancy Denzer at the League of Women Voters Forum last week.
Increased enrollment can be achieved in other ways. Increase trust with the Winona community. Increase transparency. Build relationships with students and families. Value and retain teachers. Make decisions and take action that benefit children, families, and the Winona community. If you do these things, they will come. And stay.
Many teachers are being let go by the district this year! Check out School Board minutes, if you can find them easily accessible. This will result in fewer elective courses and options for our children and more pressure on teachers. Retain teachers and pay them more!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.