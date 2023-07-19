From: Allen Erickson
The political right seems to have an affinity for the word “woke,” so I decided it was time for me to find out what it really means.
The dictionary defines it as “alert to and concerned about social injustice and discrimination,” and my initial thought was that the term seems to be a compliment to those who are committed to democracy and equality; yet many Republicans use the word with disdain, and the underlying intent is clearly one of exclusion — a scornful rejection of racial, religious, and cultural diversity.
The anti-woke seem determined to impose a narrow interpretation of white, Christian values on everyone, deciding for all of us which moral and religious practices are acceptable and which should be suppressed or even criminalized. While inexplicably insisting that their freedom is being diminished by “wokeness,” their solution seems to be to restrict the freedom of those who don’t share their opinions or conform to their values.
To insist that every human being, regardless of race, religion, gender, nationality, or sexual preference should be treated with dignity and have the full measure of the freedom that democracy offers is apparently “woke.” It’s “woke” too to project American history factually, the good with the bad, and to accurately present the status of race relations in U.S., the progress made and the inequities that still exist.
For some, it’s also “woke” to respect scientific research, at least as it pertains to COVID vaccines and climate change.
The list could go on.
The baseline fear may be that non-whites and non-Christians will someday achieve equal status in society, and this fear has evolved into a denial that injustice and discrimination exist, thus absolving themselves of any responsibility for confronting it. Perhaps some feel that it’s in their self-interest for discriminatory practices to continue.
Rather than hating and fearing diversity, we could instead consider it an opportunity. The fabric of American society has become a beautiful mosaic of color, interwoven with cultural traditions that originated in nearly every corner of the globe. Such diversity provides each of us the chance to celebrate our differences, expand our knowledge, and grow in tolerance and understanding.
Meanwhile, there are serious problems that desperately need our attention and must soon be resolved to ensure the survival of all Americans and, indeed, everyone on the planet. To find definitive solutions, we need a unity of purpose that embraces inclusion rather than exclusion. We can hope that at least some of the un-woke will wake to this reality in time to be part of the solution instead of continuing to be part of the problem.
