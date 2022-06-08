From: Elaine Gonzalez
Goodview
Last month, I went to vote in the First Congressional District primary at my voting location in Goodview. To my astonishment, my name had been “inactivated” from the voting rolls. The election judges appeared to be new judges and really did not have any sense of what to do, nor did they have any explanation.
I was eventually sent across the street to one of the Goodview office personnel, who called the Winona County Auditor’s Office to inquire about the situation. Their explanation was that “something had shown up in South Carolina” for me. (My husband lived at the same address in South Carolina as I did, and his name was still active on the voting list.) I have not lived in South Carolina for over 10 years and have voted in every election in Goodview since moving here in 2011 with no issue!
My thoughts: Is Winona County following the lead of so many other counties/states in purging people from voter roles without their knowledge or is it an individual with a certain agenda? I would hope not. It was embarrassing, time consuming and frustrating. I guess that’s another way of discouraging the vote! How many others did this happen to and why was there no prior notification or questioning so the voter can address the issue?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.