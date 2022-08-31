From: Nancy Newhall
A few days ago, I was walking my dog on Dacota Street toward the lake. Just before I reached Mill Street, a red Kia was driving east on Mill from Sioux Street. She hit a pothole at the intersection, and the car was thrown sideways and very nearly wound up hitting a power pole. When we went to look at what had she had hit, it turned out to not be a regular pothole. When we brushed the dirt off, it was a metal plate labeled “gas.” The hole is at least two inches deep, the cover left well below the surface when Mill Street was newly paved last year. We checked the rest of the street and found three more “potholes”’ that are actually manhole covers.
I began watching for others like these and found an overabundance of them where the street has been newly paved. I see people swerving around them to avoid hitting them. Many Winona streets are bumpy, patched poorly, and in need of repair, but with today’s engineering and technology, surely there is a way to avoid creating the manhole/pothole issues when putting down new pavement. Frankly, I’m tired of hitting them.
The city street department needs to reevaluate its prep work to make certain that the manhole, gas, and water covers are level with the new pavement prior to doing the actual paving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.