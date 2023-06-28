From: Colette Hyman
Winona
For the 33 years that I have been living in Winona, I have been working, in different ways, to make Winona a better place for everyone to live. Among other things, I have advocated for funding for mental health and housing over jails and punishment. I am distressed to see developments in our community that are only going to make worse the interrelated crises of homelessness and mental illness.
First, the removal of benches at the downtown bus transfer stop and the harassment of unhoused people who seek some respite from weather, as well as from the exhaustion of trying to survive without housing they can afford. How is the demonizing of the unhoused — and the assumption that it is they who misuse the shelter — helping to mitigate the mental health emergency we are facing?
Second, the destruction of housing units downtown to make room for parking lots for a concert hall and museum that will serve the needs of the one percent of Winonans. Has anyone counted the number of housing units that are being eliminated to make room for parking? Have city officials who are giving this vanity project the green light considering how it will add to the housing crisis that the city is already facing? How are they planning to address it? Perhaps the deep pockets who are funding this project should be expected — no, required! — to replace the homes they are destroying for their own and their friends’ entertainment?
Wouldn’t it be nice to live in a city that valued the lives and sought to address the needs of its poorest residents as much as it values the wants of its richest residents?
