The Winona police are in no danger of losing their current space. There is no emergency, but they would like, and could legitimately make use of, an updated space.
In the eight years since the current 10-year lease for the Winona Police department was signed, the city and police department sat idly by as the following large properties were sold to developers: Central School, 2018; Madison School, 2018; Main Square, 2018; former YMCA, 2018; the prior Winona County Government Center; and the remainder of bridge construction properties. Since at least 2001, Winona has identified and committed to improving and expanding the beloved and much-used Senior Friendship Center, but no results have come from such acknowledgments. The community and a few very dedicated city staff have met and exceeded expectations at the East End Rec, and it’s become a true community hub that serves all of us routinely in immeasurable ways.
I think it’s a clear failure on the part of our city planners and City Council that they would consider balancing the budget of their inaction and inattention regarding the needs of our fire and police on the backs of our children and elderly. I believe they can and should do better.
