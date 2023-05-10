From: Jaclyn Adcock, Maurella Cunningham, Katie Freitag-Mueller, Alexis Hayes, Mary Jo Klinker, Rae Peter, Theresa Rusert, Tova Strange, Darryl Thompson, Tyler Treptow-Bowman, and Destiny Walker
Winona saved the East End Rec from demolition. For now, the proposed three-story, police-fire complex complete with a gun range and parking garage for the weaponized military vehicle is halted. In July 2022, Community Not Cages hosted a collective dinner at the Rec. More than 80 community members joined for a potluck, which included local poets, musicians, and a puppet show. We even managed to distribute ice cream in the heat of summer! Folks from the community garden shared the bounty of their labor, and together, we all brainstormed and offered a vision for a people’s budget. It included child care, a splash pad for kids at the Rec Center, mental health resources, food, art, and housing.
Weeks prior to the dinner, the mayor of Winona claimed to WEAU: “While we would remove the current East End Rec facility, we would build it bigger and also improve upon what is currently there.” It’s been almost a year since the community saved the Rec from being demolished; there has been zero commitment by elected leaders to “improving” our Rec Center or Friendship Center. What happened to all the promises? It seems that was a convenient narrative to promote police funding over our community.
City government has repeatedly promoted the 2022 comprehensive plan as a way to give citizens a voice and input to future investments and priorities within the city. This much-touted plan does not offer evidence that our community wants a new police station. Furthermore, it repeats the asks for noncoercive mental health and addiction services and housing. The mayor, City Council, and staff continue to present the building of a large police station as an inevitable outcome, and their abandoned promises from last year are telling. The city has boundless energy and money for police, yet can’t provide us substantive public services that would genuinely raise the safety of all residents in the city.
Budgets are moral documents. The priorities of the city are not grounded in our collective visions. Community Not Cage’s summer potlucks were an exercise in what could be, a dream of abundant resources for all, creating and dreaming up safety block by block.
