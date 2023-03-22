From: Kelley Stanage
We are just becoming aware of an enormous manure digester, which was improperly approved by Wilson Township in August of 2022. Why all the secrecy?
Why would proposers (Nature Energy Biogas) choose to apply in Wilson Township, the only township in the county with township-level zoning? This is a very large project, which could pose serious risks to air quality and groundwater. Is there some reason proposers chose to avoid applying at the county level?
In a conversation with the MPCA, I learned that the approval was not appropriate because a required Environmental Assessment Worksheet (EAW) had not been completed. When I talked to the MPCA last week, proposers had still not submitted full plans.
Did the Wilson Township Planning Commission know an EAW was required? Did they hold a public hearing and recommend approval to the Town Board? Did the town board know an EAW was required? Did either the Planning Commission or Town Board publish a public notice in the newspaper about the public hearing(s)? You’d think they’d want their neighbors to know a project of this magnitude is planned. Or, do they?
Since the project was heard by the town board, Nature Energy Biogas has been purchased by Shell Oil.
One has to wonder if township-level approval is appropriate for a project like this. If the township can’t even properly process a permit, how can they be expected to stand up to a multinational corporation like Shell Oil? Is that what proposers are counting on?
Editor’s note: The Wilson Township Planning Commission held a public hearing for which a legal notice was published.
