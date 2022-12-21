From: Paul Halvorsen
Arcadia
It’s not for money; it’s not for fame.
It’s not for any personal gain.
It’s just for love of fellow man.
It’s just to send a helping hand.
It’s just to give a tithe of self;
that’s something you can’t buy with wealth.
It’s not medals won with pride.
It’s for that feeling deep inside.
It’s that reward down in your heart.
It’s that feeling that you’ve been a part
of helping others far and near
that makes you a volunteer
