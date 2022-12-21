From: Paul Halvorsen

Arcadia

 

It’s not for money; it’s not for fame.

It’s not for any personal gain.

It’s just for love of fellow man.

It’s just to send a helping hand.

It’s just to give a tithe of self;

that’s something you can’t buy with wealth.

It’s not medals won with pride.

It’s for that feeling deep inside.

It’s that reward down in your heart.

It’s that feeling that you’ve been a part

of helping others far and near

that makes you a volunteer