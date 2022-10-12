From: Pete Joria
Winona
Thanks to Gov. Walz’s leadership, Minnesota’s economy has emerged from the pandemic as one of the strongest in the nation, with unemployment at 1.9 percent and a one-time budget surplus of $9.25 billion. The administration and Republican-led Senate agreed on a framework to return much of that surplus to taxpayers and to invest an additional $1 billion each in education and health care. When the specifics couldn’t be resolved by the end of the regular session, Republicans walked away.
We need a Senate that’s willing to work with our governor for the benefit of all Minnesotans. That’s why I support Dan Wilson. Dan has the endorsement of Minnesota’s teacher’s union, Education Minnesota, the IBEW, and AFSCME, and of Planned Parenthood. He supports greater investment in rural infrastructure, hospitals and clinics, and expanded access to broadband. Dan accepts that climate change is real, is happening now, and is a threat to rural livelihoods.
Dan has spent years in service to others. He understands the health and economic struggles that ordinary people face every day, and he works to be part of the solution. I encourage voters to learn more about Dan at danwilsonforsenate.com. Election Day is November 8.
