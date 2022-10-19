From: John Ruggeberg
I support Karl Sonneman for Winona Area Public School Board, because of his willingness to hear and act on constituents' and teachers' concerns. He has shown himself to be humble and patient, while employing an analytic and reasonable approach in tackling district issues. Karl has been supportive of school safety, facilities improvement, and community outreach. His continued participation is valuable to an effective school board.
