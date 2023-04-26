From: Sen. Steve Drazkowski
Mazeppa, Minn.
I would like to take the opportunity to respond to James Armstrong’s letter of April 12. In his letter, he made the assertion that I voted against a bill that would force taxpayers to pay for the school lunches of all students for two years because I made the comment that I hadn’t met a hungry person in Minnesota. His contrived assertion is incorrect and an abuse of the ink used to print his letter.
The reason I voted against the bill is because it is a waste of taxpayer money. The fact is that 40% of Minnesota kids, from families at incomes up to 185% of poverty, were already getting at least a portion of, and many times all, school meals paid for by taxpayers. The fact is that there is not a single school superintendent that I have ever spoken to who has not been making sure that every kid in school gets fed every meal, every day, even when they forget their lunch money. The bill to spend $425 million of taxpayer money did not bring schools to feed any more kids than before. It simply made families of kids who have been paying for their kids’ food dependent upon public taxpayers, including the families of poor kids, instead of bringing our state's pathetic school test scores out of the basement.
Had Mr. Armstrong actually listened to my entire floor speech on the bill, rather than taking at face value the out-of-context video clip and the accompanying politically engineered statement ascribed to it by far-left Democrat activists, he would have found his way to a fundamental that Jesus taught us to pursue: truth.
