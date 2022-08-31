From: Eric Nelson
Winona
County Commissioner Chris Meyer is always sharp on the details of county issues. Knowing that some parts of the county have a high percentage of contaminated wells, she supports incorporating best farming practices to reduce soil erosion, and ultimately keep ground water safe for future generations. To that end, Meyer has proposed to increase the county’s depleted SWCD staff and budget to be in-line with smaller, less populated counties. Staff will have more opportunity to obtain grants, plus state and federal dollars that will help landowners install best practices on their land.
When on the Planning Commission, Chris addressed the frac sand debate with data showing the industry would only benefit a very few people and lower property values, while damaging the surrounding environment.
Chris knows that chronic wasting disease (CWD) can negatively impact county deer populations and has encouraged state action.
Chris knows our Minnesota values include caring for the environment, and that farmers are in a tough industry; they need our support to be the stewards of the land that they want to be. She knows that our trout streams are precious. Chris Meyer has my vote, and I urge her constituents to vote for her.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.