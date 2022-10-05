From: State Senator Jeremy Miller
Winona
Well, here we go again. You probably remember in 2016 and 2020 when my opponents and their supporters attempted to distort my voting record with a series of false letters. This year, I have different opponents, but the same tactics are being used. Some things just don’t change.
In a recent letter, Sigurd Scheurle wrote that I walked away from providing tax cuts to Minnesotans. Anyone who followed the 2022 legislative session knows that this could not be further from the truth. The fact is I led efforts to give money back to the people by proposing the largest tax cut in the state’s history, including the full elimination of Social Security taxes. With record inflation crushing family budgets, and the government over-collecting from the taxpayers, these tax cuts would have put more money into the pockets of hardworking Minnesotans every paycheck, week after week, month after month, year after year.
The proposal passed the Senate with bipartisan support. Unfortunately, the House, controlled by Democrats, and Governor Walz rejected the tax cuts. I even offered to come back for a special session to pass these record tax cuts.
The letter also states that I refused to pass the deals that the governor and House speaker all agreed to. There was a bipartisan agreement in the final days of session to eliminate Social Security taxes, however, the bill was a House file, and once again, the House refused to act on the bill.
I remain committed to returning the surplus dollars back to the people of Minnesota by eliminating Social Security taxes and lowering other taxes.
