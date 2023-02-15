From: Jillissa Reuteler
Winona
I want to emphasize our need for a more concrete plan and structure behind the well-intentioned words of the equity policy being discussed.
We are behind on ensuring a safe, equitable school environment for all youth in the Winona Area Public Schools district, and we have the responsibility to do that catching-up work to make it so. We owe the best to our future generations, and this should also include an actionable equity plan to back up the values we hold around diversity and equity. Fortunately, we can follow examples from other local school districts in partnering with existing organizations already doing this vital equity work. It would also show a high level of commitment to the well-being of the kids of Winona to build equity and inclusion departments into the school system, providing support for the long term.
I especially think of our students with marginalized identities. It isn’t fate that they will be left on the margins in their experiences in school, but we aren’t there yet. What are we willing to do to get to that place?
