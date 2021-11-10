From: Anna Dunnum
Winona
I don’t know why but the thought of being embalmed has always seemed off-putting to me. The more I have learned about this invasive method of preservation, the more I disliked the possibility. It seems a lot of people are starting to agree with me. According to the National Funeral Directors Association, cremation has surpassed embalming as the leading form of disposing of remains.
However, both options have negative effects on the environment. When it comes to embalming, Business Insider describes the practice as “pumping a chemical cocktail of formaldehyde, phenol, methanol, and glycerin into the body through an artery to delay the body’s rate of decay.” The article goes on to state that in just one year over 800,000 gallons of formaldehyde, a potential human carcinogen, are placed into the earth every year along with the dead bodies. While National Geographic writes that cremation “results in millions of tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year.”
