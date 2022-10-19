From: Peggy Sannerud
Winona
Miller’s recent letter to the editor claims he works for tax cuts to help us keep money in our pockets, and his radio ad claims this too.
But tax cuts don’t accomplish that. Instead, the biggest breaks go to the wealthiest, and giving away the surplus in this manner starves the investments that would benefit Minnesotans the most. That surplus could have paid for schools, highways, early childhood education, law enforcement, and social programs of all kinds that have long suffered from underfunding. Taxes pay for benefits all Minnesota citizens enjoy. Don’t be fooled by what Miller claims. Vote for Dan Wilson, who as our next state senator won’t leave money laying on the table but will bring it back home to benefit us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.