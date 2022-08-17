From: Katie Mueller-Freitag, Mary Jo Klinker, Dylan Troyer, MW Wiltgen, Rheba Tullius, Theresa Rusert, Tova Strange, Tyler Treptow-Bowman
We have some concerns about the statements made by Winona City Council members in interviews printed on July 27 in the Winona Post article, “Winona council responds to pushback on ERC-police-fire project.” On July 5, more than 200 community members packed the public hearing. The public hearing occurred after six months of community organizing and demands to be heard. Public records show there have been 139 comments in opposition to this plan, and only six in support. Michelle Alexander stated in the interview that the council heard from one group at the public hearing, yet as journalist Cesar Salazar pointed out, “[despite] the hearing being open to everyone in the community.” Those who came to the public hearing were the community members who will be the most impacted by this proposal and were willing to be on the public record. The council heard directly from children, parents, foster parents, grandmas, youth organization leaders, mental health professionals, farmers, teachers, pediatricians, artists, lawyers, a police officer, and nonprofit leaders. Is this not a description of a community? Who is Alexander referring to when she states she is waiting to hear from the rest of the community? Council members continue to state they have heard from residents in support of the proposal, yet there is no record of these communications or any transparency in how many people are in support. There is an overwhelming number of people publicly opposed to the city’s plan. Furthermore, community members do not misunderstand this plan, as has been suggested by multiple council members throughout the public unveiling of this proposal. Such a claim is insulting and infantilizing. We understand the plan is to build a “new rec” next door to a police/fire complex. Many mothers, whose children currently use the rec, explained their fear of having a police presence next to a rec center.
In addition, community voices are not simply being raised in opposition to the current plan; they are calling for true investment in the basic needs of the city — housing, non-coercive mental health and addiction services, an alternative response team, affordable child care, more greenspace and community gardens. Other community members spoke who had been looking forward to the city’s prior commitment to invest in a healthy space for older adults and youth alike, as one friendship center member vocalized, "I think my age group is considered dispensable, invisible, not valuable members of Winona." The council is choosing to ignore the voices of those who “came to the table” as Mayor Scott Sherman requested during his 2020 election. The article states that when asked what he would tell citizens who were concerned about combining a police station and the rec center, Sherman said, “Primarily that we hear them, you know, we are understanding of their concerns. That would be about it.” Clearly, he does not hear or understand the community’s concerns. The council's actions to continue to explore this proposal show that they view our experiences, fears, and realities as dispensable, invisible, and not valuable. Public hearings are intended to be part of the democratic process. If the council does not listen to comments they don’t like or don’t align with, it is an impediment to democracy.
We agree with council members when they state that the city’s problematic proposal is “in early stages.” The City Council did not prioritize our community in the earliest stages; they still can. We continue to demand that the City Council act on the concerns of the public, ensure safety for children, and keep cops out of our neighborhoods!
