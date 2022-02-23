From: Katie Mueller-Freitag and Bob Schultz, board members
On behalf of the Winona Farmers Market, we’d like to thank everyone who helped make our recent silent auction a success. The market had an outpouring of support from area businesses, organizations, and individuals. The Winona Farmers Market is committed to fostering a healthy community by providing the public with direct access to local food producers, by supporting our regional growers and farmers, by building a sustainable food economy, and by promoting wellness and nutrition through education. For a complete list of our generous supporters, visit our website at winonafarmersmarket.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.