From: Samuel Forney
Winona
Hello, Winona and people in positions of power. I've lived in Winona for an accumulated 16 years now. It has always been a dream of mine that Winona could be a place for unbridled creativity, ideas, passions, and affirmative actions. Why can't a place like Winona be part of the vanguard of holistic, sustainable living? If not the place that you live, then where?
Sadly, our community continues to go backwards due to investments in jails and policing, not housing, renewable energy, health care, and the arts. Unfortunately, police have been a huge part of instilling fear into people from a young age rather than helping a community grow, strengthen, and flourish. What is the point in investing our money into a system that, in the end, hinders the kind of growth in a community that could make it thrive? More guns, more police, and more uniforms will ensure that this community shrinks into compliant bliss, as anything out of the ordinary will be questioned and patrolled rather than seen as a wonderful opportunity and moment of diversity, strength, and courage. Let’s finally be the changing wave that invests our money into a community for it to thrive.
