From: Tyler Treptow-Bowman
Winona
Winona must create a robust and sustained alternative response team (ART). The current approach to addressing certain issues, such as wellness checks, conflict de-escalation, unhoused citizens, and mental health crises, often involves an unnecessary display of force. It is time for our community to prioritize care, compassion, and support.
An alternative response team should be dedicated to providing noncoercive counseling, outreach, crisis follow-up, resource assistance, and referral services to individuals and families in need. By collaborating with Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center, the Advocacy Center of Winona, the Winona Community HUB, and local community resources, this service could provide a trusted, confidential, and community-based resource available to all city residents with minimal government intervention.
Alternative response teams are critical in reimagining public safety and dismantling the reliance on punishment. The success of similar programs, like the one in Brooklyn Park, Minn., shows that alternative response teams can bring about positive change in communities.
To ensure the success of the ART program, it requires appropriate resource allocation and financial support from our city's budget. It is crucial for our leaders to recognize that governmental budgets are moral documents, and investing in initiatives like the ART reflects our commitment to improving lives in our community.
We must honor the collaborative efforts established in November 2020, which laid the groundwork for a more compassionate approach to addressing public safety and community well-being. By building on these efforts and implementing a stand-alone alternative response program, we can take a significant step towards creating a safer, more caring environment for everyone.
I urge our city's leaders to prioritize the establishment of this alternative response team in our community. By doing so, we can create a safer, more just, and equitable city for all residents.
