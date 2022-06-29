From: Carolyn O’Grady

Winona

 

I am opposed to any plan that would place a public safety center at the site of the East End Recreation Center. This area, as city of Winona’s own research has shown, is well-loved and well used by members of the community. It is currently a safe place for youth to gather and engage in guided and free play. I find it bizarre that the city is considering placing a police/fire station in the middle of a neighborhood. 

This site should remain a green space and the Rec Center should continue to be used for youth activities and, potentially, the Friendship Center. (The inclusion of a community center in the plan feels too much like an “oh, by the way, we’ll add this too” — like a sweetener for a bad taste of medicine.) 

I am ashamed of my city, to be honest, that the needs of police/fire seem to take precedence over the needs of youth/seniors. What does this say about Winona and our city leaders’ values if the proposal moves forward? Or our values as citizens if we stand by and let this happen?