From: Carolyn O’Grady
Winona
I am opposed to any plan that would place a public safety center at the site of the East End Recreation Center. This area, as city of Winona’s own research has shown, is well-loved and well used by members of the community. It is currently a safe place for youth to gather and engage in guided and free play. I find it bizarre that the city is considering placing a police/fire station in the middle of a neighborhood.
This site should remain a green space and the Rec Center should continue to be used for youth activities and, potentially, the Friendship Center. (The inclusion of a community center in the plan feels too much like an “oh, by the way, we’ll add this too” — like a sweetener for a bad taste of medicine.)
I am ashamed of my city, to be honest, that the needs of police/fire seem to take precedence over the needs of youth/seniors. What does this say about Winona and our city leaders’ values if the proposal moves forward? Or our values as citizens if we stand by and let this happen?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.