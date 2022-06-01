From: MW Wiltgen
Fountain City
We need public comment now.
In May, I sat through the Winona City Council and mayor’s proposal to replace East End Rec and St. Stan’s elementary with a combined police-fire-community center.
We have been told there will be public input about this proposal and that there are no solid plans, while in reality the plan continues to move forward. We still are not allowed public comment at the end of City Council meetings.
The council and mayor seem to be reassuring us and state themselves that this is a contentious proposal, while providing zero space for our voices.
At the last council meeting, the council said they will seek to establish public input, while still moving ahead with plans. It seems by the time we have public input, a plan will already be in place.
The community does not want to demolish East End Rec. We do not want police where our kids play.
My child’s school did a mock City Council meeting at city hall last week, and they had public comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.