How is the roundabout working for you? Do you feel safe and confident when navigating it? Speaking on behalf of someone who had the misfortune of being a victim of the roundabout, it is far from safe or convenient.
My husband was negotiating the site going west on Highway 14/61 when he was hit by another motorist traveling south on Highway 43. Fortunately, there were no injuries, but the damage to our vehicle was substantial. This has created a great deal of inconvenience for us. We don’t know when our vehicle will be repaired because of delays in getting parts due to backorders. How many others have had similar experiences? How many other collisions have and will occur?
I would like to meet the geniuses who made the decision to install this mess. A computerized mockup does not address the realities of a roundabout. Is there any signage on the highways approaching this intersection advising motorists that they will be encountering a roundabout? I have not seen any. We have traveled through roundabouts in other areas, but they were located in rural areas with a very low volume of traffic. The roundabouts within other cities are not at major intersections with a high volume of traffic. The one established roundabout we have at the intersection of County Road 17 and Homer Road is an eyesore with weeds growing so high that a motorist’s vision is limited. Cut the weeds and pave it!
First of all, this new roundabout is not large enough to accommodate the volume of traffic passing through it daily. There is not enough room for motorists to yield right of way to emergency vehicles. There is more congestion now than there was when the intersection was controlled by the lights. If there were right turn exits on all four corners of the roundabout before vehicles entered the roundabout, congestion could be minimized. What is the scene going to look like when we have a winter storm with limited visibility? How convenient will it be for the highway department to clear the roadway? Will it be necessary to stop all traffic movement while the plows and sanders clear the roadway? These duties are not performed once a day in the early, early mooring late, late night. Plows and sanders are out at all times of the day as the need arises. I am also concerned about access to Winona Health. If someone is in dire need of medical treatment, whether traveling in a private vehicle or ambulance, the congestion is a barrier to timely entry. No one should have their health or emergency treatment impacted by limited and poor access to a hospital.
What impact has this had on businesses bordering Mankato Avenue? I would be interested in seeing the volume of sales prior to and during construction. There are many seeking alternate routes to access downtown Winona and to exit Winona without having to travel through the roundabout. Not only do we have to be alert and observe closely the movement of other vehicles, but we are also expected to be observant of pedestrians moving through the roundabout. The billboards along the highway encouraging tourists traveling in the area to “visit historic downtown Winona” might as well be removed. If I were a tourist I would avoid having to travel through so much congestion and confusion.
There is a line in an old song that states, “You can’t roller skate in a buffalo herd.” As far as safety goes I honestly think that would be less dangerous than traveling through Winona’s nightmare roundabout.
