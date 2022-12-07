From: Darrell Downs
Winona
Who would have guessed 12 years ago that Senator Miller would ride his purple slogan to become the Senate Republican party boss? That was true irony. After all, it was Miller’s party that attacked women’s rights, opposed gun control, discredited both climate science and legitimate elections, praised a flawed former president, and promoted tax cuts as if they were partisan imperatives.
On election day, Miller won but he lost the job of majority leader. The DFL retained the governor’s office, the House, and captured the Senate. There was no red wave.
Minnesotans want results, not imagery. For former leader Miller to draw a sharp line in the sand over Republican priorities and then walk away from negotiations was not bipartisan. If it wasn’t clear already, Miller showed that his purple was all about image and not about policy.
Minnesotans also know when bipartisanship is phony or real. When Minnesota had a “nonpartisan legislature” from 1913 to 1974, lawmakers aligned as conservatives or liberals. It must have been clear that eschewing party labels was a symbolic act. Claiming “bipartisanship” today can be equally symbolic. Most Minnesotans probably know that, but they will tolerate some phoniness if paired with results. If not, voters get angry. In today’s divisive politics, genuine bipartisanship is as rare as hens’ teeth, and yes people are angry, not just cranky old professors.
So, let’s talk about genuine bipartisan results.
Miller’s preferred evidence of bipartisanship — as described in campaign ads — is his voting record. But bipartisan votes alone are not results. One can vote with the other party for any number of reasons, such as on very popular or highly procedural bills. Neither would I call efforts to reach across the aisle in a meaningful way.
In the most recent session, the Senate introduced 4,610 bills. Less than 3 percent of those bills became law. This low survival rate is normal. Capitol insiders know that bills are often introduced by lawmakers who know they haven’t the slightest chance of passage. That doesn’t deter some politicians because even “bills to nowhere” can create an image for reelection.
Senator Miller authored or co-authored 61 of the total 4,610 Senate bills. Most did not survive, but my question is how many were truly reaching across the aisle?
One survivor was a good law, providing research funding and caregiver support for those with Lou Gehrig’s disease. It was led by former DFLer turned Independent, Senator David Tomassoni, who died shortly thereafter from the same disease. Everyone was purple that day, and while Miller could celebrate his bipartisanship, it was not a heavy lift.
Of course, Miller votes with DFLers on other bills too. Again, were they genuinely bipartisan or only technically so? Consider Miller’s vote to revise the disability waiver rate setting. An obscure subject indeed, but one that does address those with disabilities. It is technically bipartisan. On the other hand, according to the non-partisan Senate Counsel, Research, and Fiscal Analysis Office it was also a bill “to reorganize the [existing] statute without changing the meaning or effect of the provisions contained in it.” It represented no meaningful change, casting bipartisan light where there was no darkness.
Miller was quick to blame others for so few results. If it wasn’t the fault of Governor Walz, one of his commissioners, or House Speaker Hortman, it was the fault of his critics. Would-a, could-a, should-a might work in a campaign, but it is not leadership. It is reassuring that some voters chose to hold the Senate accountable … at least for now.
