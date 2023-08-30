From: Danny Neumann
Winona
Potholes converted to speed bumps?! A noticeable trend has emerged in the past couple years. Any person that uses our roadways in the city of Winona most certainly noticed the obscene attempts to smooth over big cracks and potholes. I personally have never seen this quality of patchwork. If the citizens of Winona were to give the city of Winona a grade on its assignment to patch the roads, they would get a huge F.
I can hear the city maintenance department’s rebuttal now: “We are short-staffed and do not have adequate time to do quality work.” Solution: Hire a quality subcontractor. Instead of paying so much homage to various groups, more taxpayer money should be allocated to roadway maintenance. After all, everybody uses the roadways, especially taxpayers. Thank you. Trump 2024.
