From: Steve Schild
Winona
Fran Edstrom’s Nov. 10 opinion piece says there’s nothing dark or shady about the City Council’s removal of Steve Sarvi as city manager. I disagree. This isn’t something that routinely happens after an election. It’s a council that’s failing its obligation to let citizens know what’s going on. This is a very big deal, and the council is telling us nothing of substance about it. They’re not telling us if Sarvi’s been fired or if he resigned; they’re not telling us anything about their reasons for doing whatever it is they’ve done. If Sarvi deserved to lose the job, we deserve to know why. If Sarvi didn’t deserve to lose the job, we deserve to know why the council did what it did.
This is terrible governance from the city council.
