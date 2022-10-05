By Emilio DeGrazia
My nose had a rough beginning. During football practice I found myself, a skinny seventh grader, staring at a bulbous 10th grader t10 yards away. The coach wanted to see what kind of man I was. He told us to run head-on at each other, full speed, and I was supposed to tackle the monster other guy. I closed my eyes and ran, and saw him coming at me like a runaway rhino.
He went down, but he ended up sitting on my face. No face guards in those primitive days. My nose swelled huge, and here I am stuck with it.
I played football two more years, I guess, doing my best to run away from big beasts trying to crash into my body parts. I dropped football for basketball, the city game, and for baseball, the alleged national pastime. Though a few bullies took swipes at it, nobody ever sat on my nose again.
Baseball I found really slow, like reading a book. Most of the game is spent watching two people play catch. Baseball lingo reminds me of small town life. Earning a walk is good, but try to steal a base and you’re probably out. You’re supposed to hit the ball without it hitting you, but a bunt tests how far you can’t hit the ball, and how gently you can. Fielder’s choice. Outfield. Infield grass. Fly. Popup. A single is pretty good, but striking out bad, and getting home is really good. You run home, touch the base or slide, get around to it somehow. You can walk home too, but a home run, usually a slow showoff trot, is the quickest way to the plate.
Plate? I once ate lunch at a restaurant in Kenyon, Minn., called The Homeplate Café.
In football we watch about 18 minutes of nasty battle. For most of the non-battle time we watch about three hours of commercials and guys telling secrets in a huddle.
In football we have platoons, and offensive and defensive lines, as we did in our Revolutionary, Civil, Great, and other so-so wars. We make holes in lines big enough to drive tanks through. We have helmets, uniforms, flankers, guards, and aerial attacks led by field generals who sometimes throw a bomb, or when wholly desperate, try a Hail Mary prayer.
Those words remind me of war.
The University of Minnesota started its season this year with an aerial attack, of sorts. Before the game a C-130 military plane unloaded Air Force paratroopers over the Huntington State Bank Stadium. Nobody was killed during the invasion, but the other team’s coach, Jerry Kill, no doubt felt wounded after his Aggies lost so much ground that day. Who paid for the C-130 and paratroopers? P.J. Fleck, the U of M head coach, takes home about $5,000,000 per year (each year, for five more), plus perks, and his assistants total another $4,000,000 million, plus perks. Fleck, like other state university football masterminds, is by far the state’s most highly paid public servant.
Servant?
The governor’s salary is $128,000, and the lieutenant governor earns $83,000. No job security. What’s the U of M coaching cost for one win, or loss?
What’s the cost of one student scholarship?
I don’t know what human beings are responsible for the coaches’ salaries, but I think I can prove that taxpayers — and rising student fees — are involved. Pro football, of course, is different. Ticket prices grow the football economy, as do TV deals. And the thousands of losers at sports betting make a few winners of somebodies. But do people go out shopping during games and grow the economy? Some studies suggest they don’t, except maybe for the potato chips that make couch potatoes of them.
Football gets a lot of free coverage in newspapers and on TV, and even beats out regular episodes of prime time national news. The football fuss and expense tell me that football is the real national pastime. The field of dreams has lost out to the ruckus of football in our culture wars.
Wars?
I enjoy crowds in a stadium making the wave, especially when so many are wearing the same color, like a uniform. People love cheering a game when no guns, bombs and blood, and just some injuries are involved. People deserve something to cheer about, and a win now and then. Football fans are not warmongers, and most warriors on the field wouldn’t be caught dead in uniform, in a real war.
Real war?
My mother told me to watch my language, so I can’t help wondering about football talk. Does it prejudice our thinking and encourage us to imagine we can subject our problems to World War II solutions? Will we be winners these days if our ground games and aerial attacks are devastating enough?
My mom was upset when I took my football practice nose home to her. She yelled at me, and I lost out again by back-talking her.
Watch your words, she said in no uncertain terms, they could cause big trouble for you.
