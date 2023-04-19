From: Talen Rabe
Winona
In her March 29 column, Winona Area Chamber of Commerce President Christie Ransom says that businesses are the bedrock of our community. She complains, among other things, of a “tight” labor market. Christie is clearly not writing on the behalf of workers.
If you’re like most us, you don’t own a business. Rather you work for one, and you’d be right to point out that you, the worker, are the bedrock of both that business and of your community. You might also point out that while the labor market might be “tight” for employers, it is, conversely, hot for those of us selling our labor. This is good news for the working class.
Other good news for the working class includes protections like those in bill SF2, which provides employees with guaranteed paid family and sick leave funded through a tax of 0.7% of an employer’s wage expenses. Employers are allowed to split this tax with their employees, a point in the bill that is admittedly not great. If an employer has a private insurance plan that offers the same benefits, they are free to stick to that plan in lieu of the state plan. This should be nothing but a potential cost saver for those who are already offering these benefits.
What about small businesses? Some might not be able to afford that tiny increase to their wage expenses. Even as an advocate for workers’ rights, I still love my local businesses and don’t want them struggling. Fortunately, the bill offers discounts for businesses with fewer than 30 employees. It also offers grants to small businesses that are actively making payments to an absent employee. I would prefer to see a progressive, tiered tax system in which larger businesses pay more, but this is better than nothing.
I don’t have the space to fully address my support for increased capital gains taxes, taxes on those making over $400,000, and many of the other bills currently on the table, other than to say that us working class folks benefit more from tax expenditures than we do from capital gains.
The rich have made a remarkable art of convincing the working class to oppose policies that benefit workers. The working class in this country has been intentionally and insidiously divided by the rhetoric of the wealthy. The rich are terrified of a strong labor market and worker protections, because they give power to those they wish to exploit.
When you or a loved one gets sick, be thankful you don’t lose your income on top of it. The Minnesota Legislature is showing the country what good governance looks like by working for the people. Meanwhile, our Republican-led counterparts are busy throwing hissy-fits over what clothes people wear and what books they read, all while tossing perks to their billionaire friends. This bill could be better, but at least, it is actually helping average people.
Workers, stand united in favor of bills like SF2 that function to make all of our lives better.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.