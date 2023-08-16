From: Jenny Kuderer
Goodview
Texas Governor Greg Abbot's move to deploy buoys in the Rio Grande River and razor wire along its banks in order to deter immigration is beyond cruel, but as we have learned in the past with so-called deterrents such as family separation at the U.S.-Mexico border, cruelty is the point. I concede that the immigration issue is a very complex one, and that we still need robust reforms of immigration policy and process. Still, I cannot help but consider the humanity of those individuals making a treacherous journey from countries such as Brazil or Ecuador or Guatemala, only to find that the threat of injury or death on the last leg of that journey has been catastrophically increased by the tactics of a Republican governor who is not reserved about sharing his Catholic faith and how it informs his policies and approach to leadership.
In my understanding of the Biblical Jesus through that same Catholic lens, I am hard-pressed to find a single Bible passage that illustrates how Jesus might somehow approve of such inhumane measures. If Governor Abbot were truly listening to his faith, he might remember that we are called to deeply respect the immutable human dignity that each child of God possesses. Such a lens would not allow for the horrendous tactics he has chosen to employ, no matter how much grotesque political capital might be at stake.
